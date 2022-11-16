Logan Paul Challenges John Cena For Wrestlemania, Talks Crown Jewel Match with Roman Reigns

In the latest edition of his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul not only discussed his match at Crown Jewel, he challenged John Cena for a match at Wrestlemania. It was previously reported that Cena will be wrestling at the event. Paul calling out talents on his podcast is how the Crown Jewel match happened with Roman Reigns. Here are highlights:

On his match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel: “It was incredible. I’m just am so grateful, I’m very grateful to the WWE, to the fellow wrestlers who opened that spot up for me and set the stage very nicely for me to come in and put on a performance that I was very proud of. Like, you have to understand, there are so many wrestlers in the WWE working so hard every single week to build this organization. And I come in as an outsider and do my best to either raise the bar or keep on par with the expectations that WWE fans have. I worked my ass off. That’s the one thing I can always promise that I’ll give you. Love me or hate me, I promise, every time I step into the WWE ring, you’re going to be entertained. I’ll say that with my fucking chest out. I’m going to put on matches that you’ll never forget for the rest of your life. I’m telling people, real time, I have no problem saying this, and this coming from a place of confidence. Bruh, I faced Roman Reigns in my third match, he’s the face of WWE, I walked in there with my chest out, chin high. I want to make sure that people are as understanding as I am about my belief in re-writing history in real time. I’m telling you my match is going to be for the ages. I’m telling you that you’re going to remember them for the rest of your life. Are you going to tune in and watch or catch the highlights after the fact? Are you going to show up to the stadium and watch me put on these high-flying performances or are you going to watch the highlights after the fact? Either is fine, but I’m having so much fun in this organization. I have to say thank you to WWE, thank you to the fellow wrestlers for setting the stage for me.”

On being proud of his performance: “I’m glad that I showed up in a way where, truthfully, I was very proud of the performance I put on. It’s not always easy for me to say that. I’m a tough critic. You’re in the locker rooms with me after the fact sometimes and I will beat myself up. But the fact that we did that match and had the reactions that we had…and the fact that I fucking blew my knee out halfway through and somehow finished this match. Because when it happened, I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to go off the rope or let alone jump over the ropes, out of the ring. I didn’t know how I was going to finish the match. I fully committed, in my head, to losing this leg. I’m not kidding. Everyone was looking at me, everyone was staring at me, millions of people at home watching…I’m not going to let the fans down. I can’t. It’s not in my DNA.”

On facing John Cena: “Of course, that’s my dream. I mean, think about it man. I’ve proven the model twice now. I’ve proven the model of headstrong, capable internet kid versus a GOAT. A top-tier industry leader. Floyd. That worked. Generated 60-75 million dollars. Reigns. Crown Jewel became the most-viewed international PPV event the WWE has ever had. I’ve done it twice now. And the reason is because when I’m paired a legend, a top-tier industry leader, the model works. So after the Crown Jewel event, John Cena posted me on his Instagram and then I saw an article that was saying he’s looking for an opponent for Wrestlemania and I favorited it and responded with the eyes because I mean, truthfully, I think me versus John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, I said, ‘Do you want to break the Internet again?’ That’s a dream matchup, dude. At Wrestlemania, in LA, next year on my birthday? Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present and let me take out John Cena. That’d be crazy. I think that’s the model that I’m gonna pitch to the WWE. It’s funny – you guys are getting insight into what the meetings look like. This week we’re meeting with them, I’m just gonna be like, ‘Hey, this works for me. put me up against the best y’all have…I’m gonna fucking deliver. You know that for a fact. Not only put on an amazing match but I’m gonna put asses in seats. I’m gonna put eyeballs on the television. It’s what I do. It’s what I know and I can promise you I’m going to do it every single time. I think for me, since I’m an outsider, they have to treat my career in WWE a little bit differently than they have with the rest of the wrestlers. I’m a disrupter.”

