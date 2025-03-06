Logan Paul Claims He Predicted John Cena Heel Turn in New Vlog

As previously reported, John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber, attacking Cody Rhodes and joining forces with The Rock. In his latest vlog (via Fightful), Logan Paul claimed that he knew that Cena was going to do what he did and said that he loved seeing it happen.

Logan Paul said: “What a crazy heel turn, man. Just when you think you know a guy. I actually predicted this and people roasted me for it. Look like a few vlogs ago, look at the thumbnail, what is it? John Cena betrayed me — Thumbnail pointing to him, it says snake. I didn’t know he was going to turn on Cody, but I read the writing on the wall and guess what, I was fucking right. Oh, it’s gonna be so good. I love Cena heel. Being a heel is fucking sick, being a good guy is not realistic. All you motherfuckers parading around like you’re perfect, you’re not. We couldn’t see John Cena for 25 years but now John, we see you brother.”