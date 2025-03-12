– Speaking to Joe Weller on today’s edition of IMPAULSIVE, WWE Superstar Logan Paul commented on the barbed wire chair that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn used at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto earlier this month. According to Paul, the chair was wrapped in “real barbed wire.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On seeing the chair for the unsanctioned match: “I remember so vividly coming into my first WWE session. I was working with The Miz. I’m touching the mat and I’m like, ‘This is crazy. Is the bouncy one during the actual match?’ He goes, ‘No, this is the ring. It’s the same ring.’ ‘Yeah, but on TV, it’s bouncy. How are you landing like that?’ ‘No, dude.’ Every celebrity I see come in there to do a match or a spot, the same reaction. They feel the edge of it and are like, ‘Bro, this isn’t fucking moving.’ ‘Yeah, been there.’ The chairs. They show me the metal chair. ‘Okay, where is the fake (one)? Where is the plastic chair?’ No plastic f***ing chair.”

On Owens and Zayn using real barbed fire: “Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. That match at Elimination Chamber, and the barbed wire around the chair. That was real f***ing barbed wire. I felt it beforehand. I saw the chair and was like, ‘No way.’ Tap, tap, tap. It’s sharp. It’s insane. Fake is not the word.”

It was previously reported that WWE claimed internally that the barbed wire used during the Unsanctioned Match was legitimate and not gimmicked or faked. Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn in their anything goes bout. Randy Orton later made his WWE TV return, rescuing Zayn from a further attack by Owens.

Also at the event, Logan Paul competed in the men’s Elimination Chamber match, which was won by John Cena.