Logan Paul’s Co-Host Details Injuries Suffered At WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul’s co-host didn’t escape from WWE Crown Jewel unscathed, and he recently discussed his injuries suffered during the event. Paul had his co-hosts Mike and George assist him during his match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and George talked about his injuries on the latest ImPAULsive podcast.

“My jaw came out of place,” George said. “I have a reaction I haven’t released, because I didn’t tell my mom about this, and I didn’t know about this. So I’m watching my mom’s reaction to this, and it was it was honestly quite fair.”

He continued, “Everybody’s like, ‘WWE is fake.’ Yeah why don’t you f**king get tossed around? I have bruises all over my back, my jaws out of place. This [flaps wrist around] — shouldn’t be doing that.”

Reigns retained his championship against Paul at the event. Paul himself suffered injuries at the Saudi Arabia event, though Jake Paul noted in a new interview that his brother’s injuries are not as bad as initially believed.

