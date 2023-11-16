wrestling / News

Logan Paul Says He’s Coming To WWE Elimination Chamber

November 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Crown Jewel Logan Paul Image Credit: WWE

Logan Paul says he’s coming to Australia for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024. Paul posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday to announce that he’s coming to the show, as you can see below.

Paul is the current WWE United States Champion, having defeated Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Logan Paul, WWE Elimination Chamber, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading