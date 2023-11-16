wrestling / News
Logan Paul Says He’s Coming To WWE Elimination Chamber
November 15, 2023 | Posted by
Logan Paul says he’s coming to Australia for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024. Paul posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday to announce that he’s coming to the show, as you can see below.
Paul is the current WWE United States Champion, having defeated Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month.
Australia I’m coming back @WWE pic.twitter.com/fSIgz1wVyz
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 16, 2023
