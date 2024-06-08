– As noted, LA Knight couldn’t locate WWE United States Champion Logan Paul last night on SmackDown since the champion was not in the building. It was later revealed that Paul was competing in the Tetris World Championships. A video is now available of Paul facing Blue Scuti in the ModRetro Classic Tetris World Championship 2024.

Paul made it to the second round of the championships before he was eliminated. You can see the video of Paul in the competition below: