wrestling / News
Logan Paul Confirms He Will Be At Wrestlemania
April 2, 2021 | Posted by
It was reported earlier this week that Logan Paul, who will appear on tonight’s episode of Smackdown, will play a role in the Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn match at Wrestlemania. During his latest podcast (clip via Ryan Satin), Paul confirmed that he will be at the event. He noted that he will be training for his brother Jake’s next fight with former UFC fighter Ben Askren (which happens on April 17) in between his WWE appearances.
On his latest podcast, Logan Paul confirms he’ll be at #WrestleMania
👀👀👀
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 2, 2021
