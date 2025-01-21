– WWE Hall of Famer and United States President Donald Trump was sworn in yesterday in Washington, D.C. A number of celebrities attended his inauguration, per Forbes, including WWE Superstar Logan Paul, his brother Jake Paul, former UFC Champion Conor McGregor, WWE Hall of Famer and boxing legend Mike Tyson, UFC President Dana White, Danica Patrick, former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, and comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan.

Jake Paul also shared some photos and clips from the event on Instagram, showing him with his brother Logan, Conor McGregor, and Tyson. You can view those below. As noted, Logan is set to appear on next week’s WWE Raw on Monday, January 27. The event will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia and stream live on Netflix.