Logan Paul Tells Conor McGregor He’s ‘Next’ After Dillon Danis

Logan Paul has his sights on Conor McGregor, telling the UFC star he’s “next” after Paul is done with Dillon Danis. As previously reported, Paul is set to face Danis in a boxing match on PPV on October 14th. McGregor commented on the news, expressing joy at Danis’ return on Twitter which prompted Paul’s response:

“You’re next”

McGregor hasn’t fought since UFC 264 in July 2021, a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.