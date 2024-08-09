Logan Paul Says It’s ‘Crazy’ To See Someone Else With WWE US Title

Logan Paul’s WWE US Championship reign ended at SummerSlam, and he says that it’s strange for him to see the title in someone else’s hands. Paul’s reign ran 273 days before he lost to LA Knight at the PPV, and he spoke about being a former champion on his latest Impaulsive podcast.

“I tried to take it everywhere,” Paul said of his reign (per Wrestling Inc). “I always had glued it to my side and I bet people will see that like in this generation of wrestling fans people will see it and always be like, ‘That’s Logan Paul’s belt.'”

He continued, “Congratulations to LA Knight but man I saw him posting the picture of him with the belt, my belt, it’s just crazy to see with someone else.”

Paul took to Twitter following his loss to congratulate Knight on the win.