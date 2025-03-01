– Ahead of tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto, Logan Paul sat down with WWE’s Cathy Kelley to preview the men’s Elimination Chamber match and why he sees himself as the favorite to win. According to Logan Paul, he’s what’s best for business to headline WrestleMania 41. Below are some highlights:

Logan Paul on if he knew he’d last this long in WWE: “I always last long, Kathy. No, it’s crazy, it’s so crazy that everyone just thinks they’re so much better than me and they’re not. I think it’s an advantage I have because man, none of these guys take me seriously. I’m like the guy, the laughingstock until of course, you get in the ring with me.”

On how being called a part-timer bothered him and how he’s actually training for tonight’s match: “I’m preparing, that’s the difference. And I mean that. It was a hobby for so long and it was a side gig. Like, let’s be honest. They called me a part timer and they were right. And out of everything that people have called me, that was the one thing that actually like kind of bothered me because it was true, and I was still so good. And so I just did some simple math and I was like, okay, if I’m this good, if I’m a headline name, imagine if I did this full time and made it my goal to try to be the best. There’s nothing stopping me from doing that except myself. Like in my head it’s just a decision. It’s just a button, a flip. And if I switch it, I’m going for it and I will get it. That said, I will give credit where credit is due. I have some formidable opponents in the Chamber.”

His thoughts on Seth Rollins: “Seth Freakin Rollins, he’s a freak. I see him backstage, like no one is talking to him. They’re kind of staying away from him, got those weird ass out. How do you even find a stylist to make that kind of stuff? Just let him just kind of like stay away from that kid and Like hope he doesn’t explode.”

On Drew McIntyre: “It’s taking every fiber in my being to not talk about Drew McIntyre and I can’t because he’s really good and really big and really strong. He is the one guy who I look at and I go, if I end up toe to toe with Drew McIntyre, it’s gonna be a war. I respect him and his claymore, but it should be called the cry more cuz he is a cry baby.”

His thoughts on CM Punk: “He’s kind of a punk. He’s a little bit of a punk, way more than me. And they cheer him why? Cause he’s been around forever. Sick, doesn’t matter when you look like that and you’re an actual ass, why are people cheering for you?”

On “Uncle” John Cena: “Hm. Uncle John, he’s so likable. And I respect John, but I’ve faced legends before that I respect. And there is no reason that I won’t punch him in the face.”

On being his own worst enemy: “It’s gotta be myself. The way I see it, if I have a goal and I fall short, the only reason is because of me. I’m my own worst enemy. If something happens, it’s a mistake that I’ve made. It’s because I’ve taken my eye off the ball and I’ve learned that I can’t let that happen. And I think in the Elimination Chamber, if I stay locked in, stay explosive, stay strong and stay strategic, that’s the one thing that I have that everyone else here doesn’t brain. And if I use my brain and work smarter, not harder, I think I’ll be victorious.”

Logan Paul on why he’s best for business to headline WrestleMania: “It’s what’s best for business, that’s a fact. There are two names currently in this company that transcend wrestling. It’s John Cena and Logan Paul. We both transcend wrestling. I am not here to get famous. I was famous before I got here. I am not here for a paycheck, I was wealthy before I got here. I am here to be a competitor. I’m here for the love of the game. With or without WWE, I’m a headline name. My family name, Paul echoes in the zeitgeist of culture and especially combat sports. So why I deserve to be in there and why I’m the guy it’s best for business dollars, money, asses in seats.”

His thoughts on what it would mean to face Cody Rhodes: “Been there, done that. I went toe to toe with the current WWE champion as a rookie. Didn’t come away with my hand raise, but whatever. This is all experience. So when I get to the point where I’ve been here and I’m seasoned, I think co maybe Rose is gonna stand a chance. I don’t care if it second generation wrestler, third generation wrestler. I don’t care, third generation my ass. I’m a first generation, Paul.”

Logan Paul competes in the Elimination Chamber later tonight against CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, John Cena, and Damian Priest. The winner will go on to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in April.”

WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto is scheduled for later tonight at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The premium live event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.