Logan Paul Explains What He Loves About WWE

– Speaking to Jazzy’s World, WWE Superstar and United States Champion Logan Paul discussed what he loves about being in WWE. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“WWE is the perfect thing for everything that I love in life. The showmanship, the combat, the physical nature of it, the storytelling, the media. It’s everything that I love. You know, we’re doing part of it right now but in a second I get to go out there and I get to go beat some people up. I think it’s fun for me people seem to enjoy it and truthfully Jazzy I think at age 27 I found my calling. I gotta say I’m good at it. Jazzy you’re looking at the US champ, the best WWE has seen in a while so I’m gonna be at it for a minute.”

Logan Paul is currently scheduled to face the winner of an ongoing tournament on SmackDown in a US title defense later on.