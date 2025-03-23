Logan Paul Wants a Face-to-Face With AJ Styles On Next Week’s WWE Raw

Logan Paul plans to confront AJ Styles on next week’s WWE Raw. Paul posted to his Instagram stories on Sunday to demand that Styles meet him face to face on next Monday’s show in London, noting that what Styles did to him on last week’s show was “unforgivable” and he’s now on the downfall list.

Styles has yet to respond to the call out for the episode, which will air at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT next Monday on Netflix.