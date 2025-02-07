Logan Paul Felt Betrayed By John Cena At Royal Rumble, Talks Wanting to Eliminate CM Punk

Logan Paul says he felt betrayed by John Cena eliminating him from the Royal Rumble. Paul was able to eliminated CM Punk during the men’s Rumble match last weekend but was tossed by Cena shortly after, and he spoke about Cena eliminating him in a vlog that documents his weekend both before and after the show. The video also reveals that he had a reason for wanting to eliminated Punk specifically. You can see the highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On his motivation to eliminate Punk: “CM Punk kicked Kevin out of his elevator yesterday at the hotel, that’s why you’re so heartbroken, you love him. You’ve always been an advocate for CM Punk and then he s**t on you yesterday. What’d he say to you? ‘He’s not with the WWE get him out of here’… If I see him in the Rumble today, I’ll get him, I’ll throw him over for you I’m serious. CM Punk, what did he say? He said I didn’t lose to Logan Paul, like that’s some sort of diss … there’s a 0% chance a guy that looks like that beats me, he’s like a dad bod on dad bod steroids.”

On being eliminated by John Cena: “I feel a little bit betrayed by John Cena, to be honest,” Paul said during the clip. “I’ve looked up to him my whole life and he just tossed me out like a f**king… what, am I trash?”