Logan Paul On Being In His First Royal Rumble, Crowd Reaction

Logan Paul made his WWE return at the Royal Rumble, and he weighed in on the appearance after the match. Paul entered at #29 and had a memorable spot with Ricochet, getting an elimination on Seth Rollins before being tossed out. Paul spoke backstage about the appearance, and you can see highlights below:

On being in his first Royal Rumble match: “Okay. I’m obviously an outsider. All of this is insane. This is insane, this environment is like no other in the world. I swear to God, these fans are the best in the world. I’m working with some of the most talented people in the world. Although I didn’t win, I am excited. I got back today, I was able to get the rust off from being injured. And I’m just grateful that I was able to participate a little bit.”

On the crowd’s reaction to his entrance: “You know, I’m polarizing. So I hear some cheers, I hear some boos. But as long as I’m making ’em make noise, that’s all I care about. It’s fine.”

