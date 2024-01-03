– In a video posted to his Instagram Stories, WWE US Champion Logan Paul traded his title belt to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for Mahomes’ Super Bowl championship ring. Mahomes agreed to the deal if Paul threw in a bottle of his PRIME drink as well. He handed over the Super Bowl ring, and Logan Paul joked, “Fantastic. Going straight to the pawn shop, baby.”

You can view that clip of their meeting below. Paul is scheduled to defend the US Title later this month at WWE Royal Rumble. He will face the winner of the match between Kevin Owens and Santos Escobar taking place later this Friday on the New Year’s Revolution edition of WWE SmackDown.