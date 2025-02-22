Logan Paul Says He Has ‘Go Away Heat’, Michael Cole Says People Are ‘Jealous’

In the latest episode of Impaulsive (via Fightful), Logan Paul and Michael Cole discussed Paul’s heat in WWE, which Paul thinks is “go away” heat, while Cole thinks it’s jealousy. Paul is set to be part of the Elimination Chamber match next weekend.

Cole said: “There are two types of heat. There is the Logan Paul heat, which is when he walks out, people boo him. It’s not because they hate Logan, it’s because he plays this character that people don’t like.”

When Paul pointed out that it’s not a character, Cole replied: “I know. I was trying to be nice. Then there is what they call ‘go away heat.’ They consider it as a bad character, a bad product, a bad person on the air. We had some announcers recently, it just didn’t work out because you could go online and 99% of people hated them. You know at that point. You feel inside yourself, ‘This guy is not going to make it.’ When you realize and listen to some of that, you know he’s not going to make it.”

Paul added: “I think I have ‘go away’ heat. The only reason why it works is because I’m a great wrestler. Certainly, there is a handful of the audience that is genuinely like, ‘get this guy out of here.’”

Cole continued: “They’re jealous of you. Look what you’ve accomplished since you’ve come to WWE. Not only here, look what you’ve accomplished in life. It’s the same thing for us. People sitting at home, watching the show, ‘Michael Cole sucks. He didn’t know the name of that move.’ First off, they’re mad because they don’t have my job. Second off, put them in that chair.“