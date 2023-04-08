Logan Paul on the Helpful Advice He Received From The Miz

– During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani with BT Sport, Logan Paul discussed receiving helpful advice from The Miz on pro wrestling. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“They all have. A few come to mind. I want to say Miz, honestly. He’s so cool and has helped me understand just how this industry works and has even entered the WWE in a similar way to me. He was a reality star and he had to show that he was that guy. Anytime I have a question or I do something personally fulling in WWE, I’ll shoot Miz a text because he walked me through that first match and I crushed it just because I had a good coach.”

At last weekend’s WrestleMania 39, Logan Paul lost to Seth Rollins in a one-on-one match.