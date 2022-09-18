Logan Paul Hints At Boxing Return, But Focused On WWE Crown Jewel First

Logan Paul says he may be back in the boxing ring soon enough, but first he’s focused on Roman Reigns. Paul spoke with DAZN last night during the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin match and was asked about the possibility that he could get back in the ring in January.

Paul said “We’ll see” in response and said that he’s currently got his focus on his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in November. If Paul did return to the boxing ring at some point, it would be his first time since he faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition bout in June of 2021.