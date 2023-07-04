Logan Paul On How He’s Feeling After Money in the Bank, Talks Botched Spot With Ricochet

Logan Paul was part of the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match at Saturday’s PPV, and he talked about his botched spot with Ricochet and more on the Impaulsive podcast. Paul spoke about his experience in the match and more on the show, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On how he’s feeling after the PPV: “Guys, I’m a little tired. We’re in London, I literally just got done doing Money in the Bank. I’m a little beat up. Money in the Bank ruined my life, I lost, and I’m a wanker, I guess. These fans go so hard. They have no respect for what I do. I’m sacrificing my body out there. I jumped onto Damian Priest on a ladder, frog-splashed him and bounced off this human like a trampoline. I felt his rib cage crush under the weight of my 60-inch box jump. They started chanting, ‘You still suck. You still suck.”

On if he gets mad when fans chant mockingly at him: “I don’t. I think they’re having fun. I think they’re having fun making fun of me, and that makes me have fun.”

On his botched spot with Ricochet: “There was a botched move with a dangerous landing. I walked away this time relatively unscathed. I got some scrapes and bruises, but no major tweaks or pulls. But Ricochet and I were supposed to do what’s called a Spanish fly off the top rope. So one of our legs is on the rope, one of our legs is on the ladder, and we are supposed to hit it at the same time. When hit that rope, it was before me. So he moved it, so I slipped down, all the way to the bottom.

“Keep in mind, I’m a noob, I don’t really know what I’m doing out there. So when stuff goes wrong, I don’t really know how to improv. So in my head, I’m like, ‘This is fucked. We fucked this up. How is this gonna do this? Is he even gonna do this?’ Our legs are all twisted like this. I’m looking at him like, ‘Oh, this motherfucker is still trying to send this shit.’ I’m not even ready, his feet aren’t even planted off the second rope, just hucks a backup. I’m like, alright. Went crashing through the tables, scraped my shoulder, I hit my head on the thing. I’m fine, no concussions or anything. It’s just a wild sport. I don’t know what I’m doing.”

On his brawl backstage with Rochcet: “I’m gonna be honest, he blew the fucking match for me. That’s why we got into it backstage. I got into a little tussle with him. I felt like he was a little unprofessional.”