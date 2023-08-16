Logan Paul Has An Idea For a Tag Team With Dominik Mysterio

Logan Paul has an idea for a new tag team in WWE, namely Dominik Mysterio and himself. Paul, who is coming off a win over Ricochet at SummerSlam, spoke on the latest episode of his ImPAULsive podcast about the idea, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On the idea of teaming with Dominik: “I had a crazy idea recently. Dom is super heel right now, Dominik Mysterio can not get a word out, I’m telling you. He lifts the microphone to his mouth and the whole arena [boos]. He can’t say — He can’t cut a promo and he plays on it and it’s really working right now, they hate him. Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio [in a] tag team. The most hated duo of all time, the most hated tag team partners in the WWE just crushing it, running through cause we have a story arc too, we both did our first WrestleMania together. That was our first WrestleMania, it would be crazy.”

On potentially getting in the way of Dominik and Rhea Ripley: “I’m sure I could fit my way in there. Who cares, and honestly — I don’t know, me and Dom, maybe we could go further than him and Rhea.”