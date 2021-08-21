wrestling / News
Logan Paul In Attendance At WWE Summerslam
August 21, 2021 | Posted by
Ahead of his upcoming appearance on WWE RAW this Monday, Logan Paul was in the crowd for tonight’s Summerslam PPV. He was brought to the front row and there were several shots of him during the Big E vs. Baron Corbin match.
It should be noted the live audience in Las Vegas booed every time Paul was shown. You can follow along with our live Summerslam coverage here.
.@LoganPaul is live in the crowd tonight for SummerSlam #WWE #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/i530qny9x2
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) August 21, 2021
.@LoganPaul is taking it all in … See you on #MoistTV this Monday on #WWERaw! #SummerSlam 😎 pic.twitter.com/hp0gU9CH43
— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2021
