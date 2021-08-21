wrestling / News

Logan Paul In Attendance At WWE Summerslam

August 21, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Logan Paul WWE Summerslam

Ahead of his upcoming appearance on WWE RAW this Monday, Logan Paul was in the crowd for tonight’s Summerslam PPV. He was brought to the front row and there were several shots of him during the Big E vs. Baron Corbin match.

It should be noted the live audience in Las Vegas booed every time Paul was shown. You can follow along with our live Summerslam coverage here.

