Logan Paul Attacks Jey Uso Following This Week’s WWE Raw
May 6, 2025 | Posted by
Logan Paul put Jey Uso in his sights, attacking the World Heavyweight Champion following this week’s WWE Raw. Paul appeared after tonight’s show went off the air, blindsiding Uso with a sucker punch as he was interacting with fans at ringside and knocking him out.
Paul said on last week’s Raw that he wanted a shot at Uso’s title and got superkicked by the champion.
We have exclusive footage of the SHOCKING moment that just took place after #WWERaw went off the air… pic.twitter.com/sGdJ8m6LJQ
— WWE (@WWE) May 6, 2025
