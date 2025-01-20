Logan Paul Says John Cena Is ‘The Best Guy In The World’

Logan Paul is a big fan of John Cena, stating that the outgoing WWE star is “the best guy in the world.” Cena is officially in the midst of his WWE retirement tour, and Paul praised him during a WWE behind the scenes video in the most glowing of words.

“John Cena is the best guy in the world,” Paul began (per Fightful). “Actually. He’s a guy who everyone meets and says, ‘That guy is the best guy in the world.’ If I go to heaven, God willing, I’m pretty sure John Cena will be there like this [smiles and opens his arms]. ‘Come on buddy. Welcome to the club.'”

Paul is part of the WWE Raw roster now that the show is on Netflix and says he’s committed to WWE full-time, though there’s no word yet on when he’s returning.