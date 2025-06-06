Logan Paul & John Cena Consider Possible Team Names, Paul Talks Dynamic With Cena

Logan Paul is teaming with John Cena at WWE Money in the Bank, and the two appeared in a new video together ahead of the show. Paul posted a new vlog to his YouTube channel featuring Cena, and during it the two talked about potential team names and more. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On potential team names

Paul: “Wait, so now that we’re a tag team do we come up with like a tag team name or something?”

Cena: “Yeah, sure. What do you want to be? The Human Centipede?”

Paul: “I didn’t even think about that, that’s good.”

Cena: “Can I be the middle? We need a third.”

Paul: “I was thinking Heel Team Six.”

Cena: “I love that!”

Paul: “The WWE. Because we are the WWE.”

Cena: “Ladies and gentlemen, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. the WWE. You know what, I don’t hate that.”

Paul on their dynamic: “Hey, me and John as a team, jokes aside? Straight up like Batman and Robin. Of course, me being Batman. It’s more like two Batmans. We’ll be the Batmen.”

