Logan Paul Is Willing To Jump Off Hell in a Cell
August 16, 2023 | Posted by
In the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast (via Fightful), Logan Paul was asked if he would jump off WWE’s Hell in a Cell and he said he had no problem doing that. Paul has jumped off of plenty of things in his WWE run so far, usually crashing through a table.
He said: “Dude. Dude, of course. Of course. I’m trying to go as high as I possibly can. They’re a little safer now in 2023 than they were before. I’m only allowed to do certain things, but when I say I want to go as high as I can, I mean it. I love soaring dude, I love flying through the fucking air as high as I possibly can and landing on tables or people.“
