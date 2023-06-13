wrestling / News

Logan Paul’s Return & More Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw

June 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Logan Paul WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced Logan Paul’s return and more for next week’s Raw. The company has announced the following for the show, which airs next Monday on USA Network:

* World Heavyweight Championship Open Challenge: Seth Rollins vs. TBA
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed
* Logan Paul returns

