Logan Paul’s Return & More Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced Logan Paul’s return and more for next week’s Raw. The company has announced the following for the show, which airs next Monday on USA Network:
* World Heavyweight Championship Open Challenge: Seth Rollins vs. TBA
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed
* Logan Paul returns
