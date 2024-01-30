wrestling / News

Logan Paul & More Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

January 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: WWE

Logan Paul will make his return to WWE Smackdown on this week’s show. During tonight’s Raw, it was announced that the WWE United States Champion will appear on this week’s show. Paul successfully defended his championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble, winning by DQ after Owens used brass knuckles.

Also announced for Friday’s show was Roman Reigns’ “Road to WrestleMania” beginning. The show airs Friday night live on FOX.

