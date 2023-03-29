Logan Paul Says He Needs To ‘Go Bigger’ For WrestleMania 39 Match

Logan Paul plans to raise the bar for his match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39, saying he needs to “go bigger” than his last time in the ring. Paul last competed at the Royal Rumble where he eliminated Rollins, leading into this match at Saturday’s night one of the PPV. He spoke with Kevin Hart on Cold as Balls and talked about his goals for the match and more. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his match against Seth Rollins: “I gotta go bigger, dude. I gotta do better than my last performance, which is getting harder and harder to do each time. This is where the WWE is fun, bro. It’s a canvas. They’re so creative. I can come up with anything. It works really well for the type of creator and entertainer I am.”

On how he’s received by WWE fans: “I think they’re receiving me well because I show up. I show up, bro. I tore my MCL, grade three tear, halfway through my last match in Saudi Arabia, like mangled inside there, and I finished the match because what matters more, in that moment in time, than the millions of people watching? The WWE fandom, it makes you want to do that, though. It makes you want to put it all on the line.”