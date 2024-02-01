Logan Paul Thinks He Could Be Next Roman Reigns, Says He Underestimated Kevin Owens

Logan Paul has some high hopes for his WWE United States Championship reign, stating that he could potentially be the next Roman Reigns. Paul defended his title against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble, his first match since winning the title from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel. He talked about the match on the Impaulsive podcast, and you can see a couple of highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his match with Owens at the Rumble: “He’s ruthless man I’ll be honest with you,” Paul said. “He’s good, he’s very good. I made fun of him frequently, I called him all sorts of things, the ‘Humpty Dumpty of WWE,’ Called him a 40-year old schoolboy because he dresses like a teenager. I underestimated him and I’m in a little bit of pain.”

On winning the match and retaining his title: “I did retain my title against all odds for the first time in WWE, and that’s all it takes, title defense at a time.” Who knows? With this rate, I could be the next Roman Reigns.”