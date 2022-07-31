Logan Paul on Dealing With the Fan Reaction, How to Win Them Over

– Speaking to Graham GSM Matthews for Daily DDT ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2022, WWE talent Logan Paul discussed how the fans react to in WWE and how he can win them over. Below are some highlights:

Logan Paul on what he has to do to win over the fans:Paul on how he’s always proved himself: “I’m unbothered. I don’t care. I’m here to prove myself right more than anyone telling me what I can and can’t do and I’ve done it time and time and time again. If you look at my track record, my whole life is a series of me doing stuff people telling me I can and can not do or will not do and this is just another one of those things. Like I said, just time in that ring. Months, years, decades. God willing, who knows what happens with this sport. That’s where the real respect is. There’s a reason why Roman Reigns, John Cena, Stone Cold, and guys like that get the respect they get. It’s because they’ve dedicated their lives to a certain craft, and while I’m totally willing to do that, this is only match number two. I can’t focus on whether I’m loved or hated right now and focus on doing the best I absolutely can and putting on a killer performance.”

Logan Paul was victorious at WWE SummerSlam 2022 last night, beating The Miz in a one-on-one match. Paul won after hitting The Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale, Miz’s own finishing move.