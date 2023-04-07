Logan Paul On His Performance At WrestleMania, How He’s Feeling After the Match

Logan Paul competed against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39, and he weighed in on his performance on podcast this week. Paul gave an update on his condition after the match, how he thought it stacks up against his other bouts and more on the ImPAULsive Podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On how he’s feeling after the match: “My biggest blessing of them all is that I am unscathed. For the first time after one of the these wrestling, I walked away pretty much, besides [points at his eye], they call it a mouse, like a little mark on your eye, and the hand marks of Seth Rollins on my chest, he was slapping the shit out of me. Meniscus is fine. Elbow’s fine. Elbow hurt a little bit beforehand. I did hit my head a little bit, and my vision went blurry. These things happen. But it wasn’t a concussion. It was like a vision thing. There was like rings around my eyes. They gave me a concussion test, and I passed.”

On the challenges of competing in a big arena: “You all have no idea the intricacies that go into these matches. It’s seriously the hardest thing I’ve ever done. Because there are so many things to focus on, and the way the sound carries is one of the minor ones. I peeked through the curtain, and I’m looking up at five level, six level, seven level, eight level, whatever SoFi is, and it just keeps going, and there’s so many people, but these open stadiums carry sound vastly different. As a performer, feeding off of the energy can really enhance my performance, but when we would do a move, sometimes that sound wouldn’t carry. Or if it did, it went like row by roe, then all the way up to the top, and it takes a while to get to you, so things are a little delayed, and I don’t really feel like my full self. I’m doing as best I can because I don’t know if people are liking the performance.”

On his assessment of the match: “I thought beforehand, for sure, it was gonna be my best match, and then afterwards, I just didn’t feel like that. I felt like it was good. It was on par, it wasn’t a level down. But I notice it’s getting harder and harder every time to make these matches better. When I’m picking an opponent and I’m at the bottom of this mountain, trying to build what I want to be an amazing, entertaining match, man, these mountains are getting higher and higher, and it’s terrifying, and incredibly complicated. I don’t know I’m going to keep doing this and upping the bar every time. That’s my challenge in this. But it’s so much fun because I’m gonna have to get more creative, I’m gonna have to go a little harder. Gotta go bigger.”