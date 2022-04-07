Logan Paul On a Possible WWE Return, Vince McMahon Saying His Future Is There

Logan Paul has weighed in on the possibility of a WWE return after his match at WrestleMania 38. Paul spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and you can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On if WWE has offered him a longer-term deal: “Not yet. Maybe they will, I don’t know. I swear. I will say this. Vince McMahon after my match. He was stoked. I go backstage, we shook hands, it was the good old stepdad Vince thing. He’s like, he goes, ‘trust me, your future is here!’ I was like, ‘cool, sure.’

“That’s Vince McMahon. He’s a legend. Him being excited about, you know, the new guy’s performance, it’s so validating. Like, even just the response and feedback online after the match, haters or lovers, not one negative comment, man. I think people were surprised by my performance and I’m so grateful that they liked it.”

On if a babyface turn was part of his WWE deal: “That was not part of the deal. It was a sentiment that I had expressed. It’s my desire. I’d like to be a good guy. I just want to be liked like any f**king person. Here’s the difference. I don’t have a nickname, dude. I’m not going in there like The Miz. He’s Mike, but he’s The Miz. I’m Logan. People sometimes have a hard time understanding that there’s a character to play and there’s the real version, and somewhere in there I’ve got to find a version that works for this medium.”

On a possible return: “Yeah, for sure. For sure. It was so fun. If the WWE would have me back, I’d love to. WrestleMania is in L.A. next year, I mean, it’d be cool to kick The Miz’s ass there. I could do it [a regular WWE schedule]. Truthfully, it’d come down to whatever the deal is, right? I do have to allocate my time, specifically and strategically. I love it and I’m willing to dedicate a lot of time to the WWE and enhancing my skills. It would just have to make monetary sense to me because if I do that, I’m gonna be unable to do other things.”