Logan Paul On His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Possible Full-Time WWE Run

Logan Paul will make his in-ring debut alongside The Miz at WrestleMania 38, and he recently discussed the possibility of a full-time run with the company and more. Paul spoke with TalkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy for a new interview and you can see a couple highlights below:

On his relationship with Vince McMahon: “Vince is like a step-dad to me. Does that make sense? He’s like the guy you have a good relationship with, a firm handshake, ‘how you doing? I respect you, I’m glad to have you here’ and it’s just a really positive relationship. He’s welcomed me with open arms and he’s been excited every time I go out there and perform and yeah, it’s been positive. He’s awesome. If I continue my involvement in WWE, hopefully I can bring stuff to the table that switches it up. I’m an innovator and I’m always here to pitch ideas and at the end of the day I’m creative. If I can get more involved in the behind the scenes stuff with Vince’s approval, that would be fun.”

On if he can see this appearance turning into a full-time run: “To be honest, bro… Probably. Yeah, probably. It just has to make sense with my schedule. I’m doing so much stuff and I have to really be careful where I allocate my energy. This happened with boxing. At first I did it, I tried it out and I loved it, so I kept doing it. Today was the first day – because we had training today – I was like ‘oooh yeah, this is f****** fun.’ So again, I fall in love with this sport and I soak in the energy at WrestleMania and feel like there’s a future for me here, man, I’m gonna have to run with it. But it’s not my decision, it’s up to the fans. Either love me or hate me – that’s great. But if they’re indifferent to me, we got a f****** problem and I’ll probably get out of this sport.”