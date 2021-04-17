Logan Paul On Taking a Stunner From Kevin Owens, Praises Bad Bunny’s WrestleMania Performance

Logan Paul discussed taking a Stunner from Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, noting it wasn’t just his selling that made it look good. Paul discussed his WrestleMania appearance on the latest episode of his Impaulsive show, the full video of which you can check out below. Paul talked about taking the move and praised Bad Bunny’s performance, as you can see in some highlights below (per Fightful):

On taking the Stunner: “I had people come up to me and were like, ‘Yo, you sold the shit out of that Stunner.’ Sold? I actually got fucked up. It’s real. Going there, that’s one of the things I realize about WWE, these motherfuckers go so hard and are literally beating the shit out of their bodies, throwing themselves distances no man should ever travel [in the air]. I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole ‘it’s fake narrative’ has died because people realize it’s real and it’s a skillset. I witnessed it with the Stunner. As soon as I did it, the ref comes over and is like, ‘Are you okay?’ I’m like, [in pain] ‘Yeah, I’m fine’ because it looked real and I committed myself to it. Hopefully, one day, I’ll get my revenge on Kevin Owens,” he said. “It was awesome. I haven’t had that much fun in a while. I was walking backstage after the Stunner and giggling the whole time, just having so much fun. I didn’t know I was going to roll because I didn’t know he was going to Stunner me. I thought he was going to be cool with me. He got me good.”

On Bad Bunny’s performance at WrestleMania: “Did you see Bad Bunny? Never seen anything like it. One of the best, if not the best celebrity WWE performance ever. He’s a star.”