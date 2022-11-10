Logan Paul On His WWE Crown Jewel Loss, Talks Cell Phone Frog Splash

Logan Paul didn’t capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel, but he’s happy with how it all turned out. Paul spoke about his well-received match with Reigns on the latest episode of his ImPAULsive podcast, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On his cell phone-shot frog splash: “They [co-hosts George Janko and Mike Majlak] handed me the phone that I filmed me frog splashing Roman through the table and honestly, I’ll take that L on the chin because I don’t care. I don’t care because that video was fucking awesome.”

On his loss to Reigns: “I would argue, for the WWE fans, that I only lost because I was trying to save Jake’s life [by diving on The Bloodline].”

On his co-hosts wearing neckbraces: “WWE made them do physicals and all the tests necessary to get them cleared to participate in the match in Saudi Arabia. The loss hurts, but they are absolutely fine because the WWE does take care of them.”