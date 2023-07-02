wrestling / News
Logan Paul Shares Pic Of Back Wounds From Money In The Bank Match
July 2, 2023 | Posted by
Logan Paul went through a war at WWE Money in the Bank, and he showed off some of the effects of the match online. Paul posted to Twitter with a pic of his back featuring cuts and scrapes from the match, as you can see below.
Paul faced LA Knight, Butch, Santos Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, and the eventual winner Damian Priest in the match and did a few wild spots in the match. He wrote:
“”I like this sport @WWE”
Read More: https://www.wrestlinginc.com/1328829/logan-paul-shows-off-battle-scars-wwe-money-bank/
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Names His Mount Rushmore Of Legit Wrestling Tough Guys
- Booker T Sees Nikkita Lyons As a Future NXT Women’s Champion, Why Fans Love the WCW World Title Design
- Update on Status of NXT Team After Recent ‘Losers Leave NXT’ Match (SPOILERS)
- WWE-UFC Merger Reportedly Holding Up ‘Major Changes’ To WWE Programming