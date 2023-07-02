Logan Paul Shares Pic Of Back Wounds From Money In The Bank Match

Logan Paul went through a war at WWE Money in the Bank, and he showed off some of the effects of the match online. Paul posted to Twitter with a pic of his back featuring cuts and scrapes from the match, as you can see below.

Paul faced LA Knight, Butch, Santos Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, and the eventual winner Damian Priest in the match and did a few wild spots in the match. He wrote:

“”I like this sport @WWE”

