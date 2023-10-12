wrestling / News
Logan Paul Plans To Target Roman Reigns When He Returns To WWE
October 11, 2023 | Posted by
Logan Paul says he’ll return to WWE when he is done with Dillon Danis, and he has Roman Reigns in his sights. spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below:
On his plans for when he returns to WWE: “While I’m boxing now, my ultimate sights are on some WWE championships. Roman Reigns has them. I’m going to have to take them from him.”
On when he’ll return: “I’ve got a whole hit list of people I want to wrestle, and they’re both on it. After I do this boxing match and knock out Dillon Danis, I’m going to get right back into it.”
