Logan Paul Plans To Target Roman Reigns When He Returns To WWE

Logan Paul says he’ll return to WWE when he is done with Dillon Danis, and he has Roman Reigns in his sights. spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On his plans for when he returns to WWE: “While I’m boxing now, my ultimate sights are on some WWE championships. Roman Reigns has them. I’m going to have to take them from him.”

On when he’ll return: “I’ve got a whole hit list of people I want to wrestle, and they’re both on it. After I do this boxing match and knock out Dillon Danis, I’m going to get right back into it.”