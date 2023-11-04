Logan Paul Comments On Possible Match With Bad Bunny

In an interview with ESPN (via Fightful new WWE United States Champion Logan Paul spoke abut a possible match with fellow celebrity wrestler Bad Bunny.

He said: “I’m going to leave that up to Triple H, but I will say one thing: Mr. Bunny don’t want this smoke. I’m a Maverick, we eat bunnies for breakfast. I don’t know him personally. I do listen to his music. He is excellent. Excellent musician. Ay! That’s what he does. He is good, but he’s scrawny. I’m pushing 250. That is the crazy thing in WWE 2K23, he has the same rating as me. Maybe I don’t know anything. Maybe we are the same. Maybe let’s settle this in the ring.“