WWE News: Logan Paul Reportedly Discussed for Post-Money in the Bank Program, Note On Travel Logistics

– Logan Paul has a potential storyline for after Money in the Bank, according to a new report. Paul is competing in the Money in the Bank ladder match at Saturday’s PPV, and Fightful Select reports that there has been “rumblings” of a program between Paul and the Brawling Brutes discussed for after the PPV.

Butch, who is a member of the stable along with Sheamus and Ridge Holland, is competing in the men’s MITB match alongside Paul.

– The site also reports that in response to a question from a fan, they have checked around on whether there’s been any change in how WWE handles travel for talent. Talent responded that they are still responsible for their own hotels and rental cards, while flights are paid for. It was added that there are exceptions made for big events or when WWE schedules roster members for media appearances.