Logan Paul Praises Bad Bunny, Says He ‘Crushes It’

In the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Logan Paul praised fellow celebrity-turned-wrestler Bad Bunny and his work in the WWE so far. Both Paul and Bunny have been celebrated by fans for being among the most talented celebrities to step in the ring.

Paul said: “This is what I say to people who are trying to compare me and Bad Bunny in … WWE. I wrestled in high school. I did sports and athletics. I am a YouTuber, but I’m an athlete, bro. I was an athlete first. I always have been. … Bunny is a musician, dude. He has no business being as good as he is. … He comes in there and he crushes it.“