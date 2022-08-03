Logan Paul Praises WWE’s Higher-Ups: ‘I’ve Never Felt More Accepted As An Employee’

Logan Paul says he’s received a lot of support from the higher-ups in WWE, which he describes as a “well-organized machine.” Paul, who faced The Miz at SummerSlam this past weekend, appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and talked about his experience in the company so far. During the discussion, McAfee asked Paul if Triple H is the guy he goes to for questions.

“No offense to Triple H, this is not offense at all, I truly feel like everyone at WWE, the higher ups, all give me equal time, attention, and energy,” he said (per Fightful). “Yes, he’s helped me backstage. Yes, we’ve texted about certain moves or the audience, he gives me plenty of advice. So does Steph [Stephanie McMahon], so does Nick (Khan), so does Kevin (Dunn). Miz helped me a lot too. I’ve never felt more accepted as an employee. Dude, I work for WWE. They’re so good. It is a well-organized machine and I am continually surprised by how much they can do, effectively too. So much shit there is unreal.”

Paul has signed a multi-year, multi-event deal with WWE. His next in-ring appearance isn’t currently set.