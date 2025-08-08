Logan Paul Says He Prefers To Work on WWE Smackdown Brand

During the latest episode of his podcast Impaulsive (via Fightful), Logan Paul said that while he’s appeared on both WWE RAW and Smackdown, he prefers working on the latter. However, he didn’t provide a specific reason why.

He said: “They bounce me between. I prefer SmackDown. I think the vibe is a little better. I don’t know why.”

When guest Tiffany Stratton asked about being on RAW on Netflix, he replied: “I love being on Netflix. I love being on Netflix. I love being on Netflix.”