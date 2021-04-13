wrestling / News
WWE News: Logan Paul Reacts to Alexa Bliss’ WM Entrance, Top 10 Raw Moments, Stock Down
April 13, 2021 | Posted by
– A new video has made its way online of Logan Paul backstage at WrestleMania 37 reacting to Alexa Bliss’ entrance. Bliss came out for the Fiend vs. Randy Orton match that kicked off night two, and you can see the video of Paul’s reaction below:
@LoganPaul reacts to @AlexaBliss_WWE' WrestleMania 37 entrance!😍 pic.twitter.com/FbreDQ2LIQ
— WWE Classics Daily (@tmykwoah) April 13, 2021
– WWE’s stock closed at $56.35 on Tuesday, down $0.45 (0.79%) from the previous closing price. It’s up 0.09 (0.15%) to $56.44 in after-hours trading. The market as a whole was down 0.2% on the day.
– WWE has posted the top 10 moments from this week’s Raw:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Changes to Finishes at WrestleMania 37, More Details on Fiend vs. Orton
- Jim Ross Recalls Michael Cole’s Heel Announcer Run In WWE, Cole’s WrestleMania 27 Match With Jerry Lawler
- Randy Orton vs. The Fiend WrestleMania Plans Were Reportedly Changed Over The Weekend
- Randy Orton Mocks Mandy Rose’s Fall At Wrestlemania, Rose Responds