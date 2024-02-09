wrestling / News
Logan Paul Reacts to Cody Rhodes Picking Roman Reigns For WrestleMania
February 8, 2024 | Posted by
Logan Paul was a #WeWantCody proponent, and he posted a video of his reaction to Rhodes choosing Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania opponent. As noted, Rhodes announced that he had picked Reigns as his opponent during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event. Paul, who posted “We Want Cody” after last week’s Smackdown, took to his Twitter account to share the video of his reaction.
You can see the video below, in which he reacts to Rhodes’ announcement by saying “Let’s go! What’s gonna happen?” He also had some gleeful reactions to Cody taking verbal shots at Reigns and Rock, as well as Rock slapping Rhodes:
Let him cook @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/q6dvtHuWBP
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 9, 2024
