Logan Paul Reacts To IShowSpeed’s Royal Rumble Appearance In Vlog

Logan Paul’s Royal Rumble weekend vlog showed him reacting to IShowSpeed’s short-lived appearance in the men’s Rumble match. As noted, Speed was enlisted by Triple H to be part of the men’s Rumble match after Akira Tozawa took out Carmelo Hayes, and he didn’t last long before Bron Breakker speared him into submission and tossed him out of the ring, where Otis caught him and chucked him over the announce table.

In the video posted by Paul documenting his weekend at the Rumble, he can be seen reacting to his fellow content creator’s elimination. Wrestling Inc reports that Paul laughed at first, saying, “He got blasted,” Paul said. “Oh my god. We gotta check on that kid, bro.”

Paul asked Speed, “You alright? Walk it off. Get yourself some Prime, you’ll be alright.”

Speed previously appeared at WrestleMania 40 in a Prime mascot outfit, helping Paul retain the WWE United States Championship against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. Speed took an RKO from Orton after the match.