Logan Paul Recalls Backstage Incident With Ludwig Kaiser After Talking to Tiffany Stratton

As previously reported, Tiffany Stratton appeared in a vlog from Logan Paul during the RAW on Netflix premiere. He told her that he could teach her some things about wrestling. Stratton later said that it was “complete BS” and she was better than him. Apparently, Stratton’s boyfriend Ludwig Kaiser got involved with Paul later on. In the latest episode of Impaulsive (via Wrestling Inc), Paul went into detail about his issue with Kaiser. He added that the reason Michael Coel was a last minute guest was because Stratton cancelled on him.

He said: “I don’t even want to feed into this [rumor]. Michael Hayes is the one who started this. I was just telling Tiffany, like a good peer, ‘If you ever need advice on how to be a good wrestler or anything’ — I know she’s the Women’s Champion, but I’m the champion of everything — so I was just like, ‘Yo, if you want to learn how to do a good moonsault or a better frog splash, I can help you.’ Michael Hayes was like, ‘Busted. You were flirting with Tiffany,’ and I’m like, ‘Michael, I’m just being a friendly guy.’ Then Ludwig took it wrong and tried to attack me backstage with a chair ’cause he thought I was flirting with his girl. Like, I’m not here to cause drama, bro. I don’t want any problems. I’m here to win.”

He added that there’s no feud with Kaiser because he only wrestles “big matches” and Kaiser is “peanuts.”