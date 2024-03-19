wrestling / News
Logan Paul Recaps Feud With Randy Orton & Kevin Owens Heading Into WrestleMania
March 18, 2024 | Posted by
Logan Paul provided his own recap for his rivalry with Randy Orton & Kevin Owens leading into their match at WrestleMania 40. Paul will defend his United States Championship in a triple threat match against the two at the PPV, and he posted a video to TikTok recapping the build to the match as you can see below.
The PPV takes place on April 6th and 7th from Philadelphia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.
@loganpaul Here’s the 🫖 @WWE ♬ original sound – Logan Paul
