Logan Paul Comments On Recent WWE Releases, Says Fans Wanted Him To Get Fired

WWE released over fifteen talents earlier this month, including Cora Jade, Braun Strowman and others. In the latest episode of Impaulsive (via Fightful), Paul spoke about the releases and noted that some fans wanted him to be let go from the company as well.

He said: “Some people are mad I didn’t get fired in the last round of WWE releases, they let a lot of people go. Not your boy. They were mad about that. The way I see it, you can’t let go a future world heavyweight champion…. That would just be ridiculous.“