Logan Paul Reflects On His WrestleMania Experience, Talks Using Eddie Guerrero’s Moves

Logan Paul made a splash in his WrestleMania 38 appearance, and the YouTube star discussed the experience on his podcast. Paul talked about his match with Miz against The Mysterios on his Impaulsive Podcast and you can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his experience being in the ring: “It is electric. When there is someone you love in that ring and doing those moves….by the way, I didn’t practice any of those moves. That surface is hard, it is not bouncy, it is not a trampoline, there is no give. It is plywood, it’s wood. ‘Wrestling is fake.’ Shut the f**k up, I am sore. The left side of my body kills me right now. Those are real slams, they hurt. In practice even, doing those moves, you’re going to compromise your body ahead of the match.

“So you can do it on the crashpad as much as you want, but when I hit the three amigos — Rey had done it earlier in the match, it was a callback to Eddie Guerrero and his whole shimmy, it was a little disrespectful that I did the move he just did — I had never practiced a suplex like that. I threw my legs up, I’m airborne, on the second one, my head snapped back and I thought for sure, ‘I just got a concussion.’ I’m looking up at the lights, ‘whatever, it’s WrestleMania.’ The adrenaline is crazy, the crowd is going nuts.”

On doing Eddie Guerrero’s moves to get heat: “I didn’t know much about him, but then I realized that most of the moves I was practicing and doing, I don’t know why, but my physicality lends myself to his moves. When I did the shimmy on the top rope, everyone was booing. No disrespect to Eddie Guerrero. We love Eddie Guerrero.”

On his appeal for WWE: “I don’t have a WWE fanbase, I think that’s why they like me. I believe part of my value comes in bridging the gap between mainstream and the WWE world. If I do end up getting more involved, I would love to help bridge that gap with WWE. I think there is a way to make a mainstream, viral, cultural phenomenon with WWE … I want to be humble, and I will, but I’m good at this. I realized my whole life, I’ve been throwing my body off of things, I’m flexible, I do these stunts.”